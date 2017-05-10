Journalist arrested after asking Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price a question

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 2:11 What happens in a rape kit exam? 1:46 Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County? 1:18 Fire damages a Lake Wylie home 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 0:34 Recreation center is site of Lancaster shooting that left student dead 1:23 Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding 2:09 Defendant who shot and killed friend in Rock Hill apologizes in court Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Public News Service journalist Dan Heyman was arrested apparently for trying to question Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price at a meeting in West Virginia’s Capitol on Tuesday. He said he was arrested for asking Price and White House special counsel Kellyanne Conway if domestic violence would be classed as a pre-existing condition under the Affordable Health Care for America Act. Valerie Woody and American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia via Storyful