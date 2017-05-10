Comey requested more resources for Russia probe just days before he was fired, officials say

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 1:40 Fidget Spinners the hottest toy in the country 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:16 Clover coach Brian Lane talks about spring football to-do list 5:28 SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto 1:46 Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County? 1:18 Fire damages a Lake Wylie home 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 1:06 Trump supporters at Fletcher, NC rally 1:23 Rock Hill couple ties knot in first Empire Pizza wedding Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

FBI Director James Comey during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday defended the decision to notify Congress days before the 2016 presidential election about opening a new investigation related to Hillary Clinton's emails. C-SPAN