The bison busted free on the way to the slaughterhouse. But it just wasn’t his day

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:53 Tennessee wildfires damaged more than 100 homes, buildings, say officials Pause 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 1:14 4 South Pointe Stallions confirm college athletics plans 1:35 Aesthetic Addiction opens in Fort Mill 0:34 Plane with Confederate flag banner circles SC State House on Confederate Memorial Day 5:28 SC House Speaker Jay Lucas urges House to override Gov. McMaster's roads bill veto 1:18 Fire damages a Lake Wylie home 1:46 Want to celebrate International Museum Day right in York County? 0:34 Could Rock Hill see a water park in near future? Here's what the site looks like 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Highland, IL, Police said they were forced to shoot a buffalo Tuesday that was running in traffic. Police dash cam video catches the buffalo running down Sportsman Road and crossing Frank Watson Parkway in Highland, IL, near St. Louis, MO. Had the bison not escaped, he would not have survived the day — he was being transported to the slaughterhouse. Provided