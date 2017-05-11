If your teen drinks alcohol they're probably binge drinking, the CDC says

While the overall rate of teen drinking has declined in recent years, those that do drink are likely to binge.
A new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that 57.8 percent of high school students were binge drinkers. Binge drinking is defined as the consumption of five or more drinks in a row. Respondents were asked if they had participated in such behavior on any of the 30 days prior to being surveyed.
The study found that those that did report binge drinking often do so at high intensity, consuming eight or more drinks over the course of several hours. Binge drinkers were just about equally likely to be male or female.
The CDC estimates that alcohol caused 4,300 deaths for people younger than 21 and, in 2010, cost $24.3 billion.
In 1991, just over half (50.8 percent) of high school students drank. By 2015, the number was at 32.8 percent. But that year, around one in three high schoolers said they’d had a drink in the last 30 days. The CDC defined anyone who had as a “current drinker.”
Students were more likely to be a current drinker the higher grade they were in. Among 9th graders, 23.4 percent drank. Among 12th graders, 42.4 percent did.
CDC collected the data as part of the Youth Risk Behavior Survey, which is a biennial school-based survey of students in grades 9 through 12 in both public and private schools. Student responses were collected through anonymous questionnaires they completed.
“The decline in underage drinking might be related to increased implementation of state underage drinking policies,” the CDC found. “Policies affecting adults’ alcohol consumption have also been shown to reduce youth alcohol consumption significantly, and alcohol policies affecting the price and availability of alcohol consumption have been found to have the greatest impact on binge drinking by adults.”
The CDC said high schoolers typically obtain alcohol from other people, often including parents or guardians.
Comments