A couple eloped in a tuxedo and gown — all the way to Mount Everest

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.

James Sissom and Ashley Schmieder were married on March 16, 2017 at Mount Everest Base Camp. The couple from Sacramento is said to be the first to be wed in a gown and tuxedo there. Adventure photographer Charleton Churchill documented their journey. Photos by Charleton Churchill Video produced by Jon Schultz. Music courtesy of Kevin MacLeod.