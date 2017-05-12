Another website is broadcasting your personal info to anyone who searches your name

Expectations for privacy have decreased as internet and social media use have increased, but sometimes websites take it too far.
True People Search has garnered negative attention for making personal information easily accessible on their site. It prompts you to search a name, and possibly a zip code, into a search bar. Based solely on those two pieces of information, you can find out that person’s age, phone numbers, current address, past address and relatives.
True People Search said in their “About” section that their mission was to help people find lost family and friends.
“Create the most powerful people search service in the world and give it away for free,” the site states. “That’s our mission statement here at TruePeopleSearch.com. We want to make finding lost friends & family as easy as possible. We noticed the other free people search sites out there weren’t very powerful, and the most powerful sites were too expensive. We wanted the best of both worlds! So we created this site for everyone to use for free. It’s super powerful. You can find just about anyone in the US. And it’s really easy to use. It works equally well on your desktop, smartphone or tablet.”
It isn’t the first site to provide easily accessible personal details. Family Tree Now started controversy in January for providing the same service, giving easy access to current and past phone numbers and addresses.
The details provided by the sites are typically public record, but making it so easy to obtain prompted outrage from some people.
Please go to TruePeopleSearch dot com and delete your personal info!! They had my sisters current addy and phone number. STALKER CENTRAL— Kiwi (@KiuiAirica) May 10, 2017
Constantly baffles me that sites like truepeoplesearch and familytreenow are legal. Always removing mine and my family's info from them.— matt stuart (@mattxs) May 12, 2017
True People Search allows you to remove your own record by going here. It says after you choose to have your record removed it takes about a day to come off the website.
