May 12, 2017 4:27 PM

Prom-bound ‘princess’ gives little girl fairy tale moment

By Mark Price

The moment a little North Carolina girl mistook a prom-bound teenager for a fairy tale princess has gone viral on Facebook, with millions of views.

It happened at the Raleigh Rose Garden in Raleigh, where teen Kwani Taylor was taking pictures in a blush-pink chiffon skirt and sparkly beaded top prior to her prom at Enloe Magnet High School, reported Raleigh station WRAL.

Kwani’s father, Mike Taylor, told WRAL the adorable little girl first peered in awe from behind flowers at what she believed to be a real princess. She then got up the courage to approach them, with her mouth gaping.

Kwani is seen in the video bending down, asked the girl’s name, then hugging her, completing the child's fairy tale moment.

Since being posted April 30, the video has reportedly gotten millions of views as of Friday, and 4,000 likes.

