He stole his mom’s car to pick his dad up from jail. Now they’re both behind bars.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China Pause 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:56 Northwestern's Mitch Walters talks about baseball state championship chance 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 2:00 New Queens U. coach, an Olympic wrestler teaches kids in Fort Mill 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 1:57 Neighborhoods hit in York County car break-in spree 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

St. Michael’s Catholic School in Little Havana was placed on a 30-minute lockdown as Miami police searched for three men who jumped from a stolen car. C.M. Guerrero The Miami Herald