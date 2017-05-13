It's been called a 'nightmare house' on Zillow. Here's the real story behind it.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China Pause 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 4:18 Tearful mom shares ObamaCare story after being kicked out of congressman's office 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 0:56 Northwestern's Mitch Walters talks about baseball state championship chance 2:00 New Queens U. coach, an Olympic wrestler teaches kids in Fort Mill 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 3:25 Dawn Staley to lawmakers: Team's success fueled by Confederate flag removal 1:10 Cam Newton helps Make-a-Wish kid throw first pitch at Knights game Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Artist Randall McKissick has become the center of a viral story after the home he inhabits went on the market with strange listing. “Upstairs apartment cannot be shown under any circumstances,” the listing read. “Buyer assumes responsibility for the month-to-month tenancy in the upstairs apartment. Occupant has never paid, and no security deposit is being held, but there is a lease in place. (Yes, it does not make sense, please don't bother asking.)” McKissick is a Columbia native. He attended Columbia High School, and has been friends with Michael Schumpert, Sr., the owner of the house at 709 Michaelmas Ave, since junior high school. Matt Walsh mwalsh@thestate.com