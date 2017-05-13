They came to America for a second chance. Now their 7 daughters have college degrees.

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:38 Troy family adopts three children from China Pause 0:48 The top baby names of 2016 2:54 Test drive Hubert Graham Way with York County Councilman Michael Johnson 3:46 'He's reloading': 911 call from Emanuel AME after Dylann Roof shot 9 parishioners 0:56 Northwestern's Mitch Walters talks about baseball state championship chance 1:54 Video: is lacrosse goalie the toughest position in team sports? Locals think so 2:00 New Queens U. coach, an Olympic wrestler teaches kids in Fort Mill 1:51 Nation Ford teacher named top biology teacher in South Carolina 1:57 Neighborhoods hit in York County car break-in spree 3:10 The tenant of the "nightmare house" from Zillow ad Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

The youngest child of immigrants from El Salvador graduated Friday from UNC Charlotte, becoming the last of seven daughters to graduate college. Davie Hinshaw The Charlotte Observer