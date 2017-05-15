National

May 15, 2017 9:39 AM

Phillies beer vendor no longer shouting Brando-esqe Stella!

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

A beer vendor at Philadelphia Phillies games no longer sounds like Marlon Brando in "A Streetcar Named Desire."

Tom McGee tells KYW-TV (http://cbsloc.al/2rhtPOG ) that he has stopped yelling "Stella!" at the top of his lungs because stadium vendor Aramark is now having him sell Yuengling (YING'-ling) Lager.

He used to yell "Stella!" because he was hawking Stella Artois, a Belgian beer that's been replaced by the vendor. McGee's been a vendor at Citizens Bank Park for nine years.

McGee says fans ask him at least 25 times a game, "Where's the Stella?" He says he had some fun on the opening Sunday yelling "Not Stella" but, these days he simply shouts "Yuengling Lager" with the accent on the second word.

McGee says the Yuengling sells a little better than Stella, but isn't as much fun to yell.

