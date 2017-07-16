50 years on, AP photos show violence of Detroit's riots

FILE - In this July 25, 1967 file photo, firefighters try to control blazing buildings after riots in Detroit. Hundreds of fires were reported in the city. Five days of violence would leave 33 blacks and 10 whites dead, and more than 1,400 buildings burned. More than 7,000 people were arrested.
FILE - In this July 1967 file photo, a National Guardsman stands at a Detroit intersection during riots in the city. Detroit wasn't the first of the riots in the summer of 1967, and it was far from the last. Buffalo, New York, and Newark, New Jersey, preceded it; in the course of the summer, more than 150 cases of civil unrest erupted across the United States.
FILE - In this July 25, 1967 file photo, smoke rises from a fire set at the busy intersection of Grand River and 14 Street in Detroit, near another burned out building. The fire was set despite patrols by the National Guard, police and Army troops.
FILE - In this July 23, 1967 file photo, hundreds of people run down 12th Street on Detroit's westside throwing stones and bottles at storefronts. The riot started after police raided an after-hours club in a predominantly African-American neighborhood. The raid, though, was just the spark. Many in the community blamed frustrations blacks felt toward the mostly white police, and city policies that pushed families into aging and over-crowded neighborhoods.
FILE - In this July 24, 1967 file photo, multiple fires burn in a section of riot-torn Detroit, about three miles west of the downtown area. Five days of violence would leave 33 blacks and 10 whites dead, and more than 1,400 buildings burned. More than 7,000 people were arrested.
FILE - In this July 24, 1967 file photo, National Guardsmen, called in to restore order by Gov. George Romney, stop their vehicle near a Detroit fire truck in the neighborhood that was ravaged by rioting the previous day. Many in the community blamed frustrations blacks felt toward the mostly white police, and city policies that pushed families into aging and over-crowded neighborhoods.
FILE - In this July 28, 1967 file photo, female prisoners arrested during the rioting in Detroit, board a bus at Wayne County Jail, watched by National Guardsmen for transfer to Eloise, a detention home for women on the edge of the city. Mass arrests of men, women and juveniles had taxed jail facilities in the city.
FILE - In this July 26, 1967 file photo, an Army soldier stands guard as men captured in the vicinity of the 10th Police Precinct in Detroit peer from under a garage door awaiting transfer. The precinct building came under fire in daylight hours and an Army force, using armed personnel carriers and tanks came to the police station.
FILE - In this July 27, 1967 file photo, residents of Detroit's riot area stand in line for free emergency food from a neighborhood organization. Hundreds of grocery stores were burned or looted during the rioting.
FILE - In this July 25, 1967 file photo, women and children stroll past the burned remains of homes after riots in Detroit on July 23. The houses were a short distance from 12th Street, center of the riot activity. After the riots, a decline that had already begun would accelerate; Detroit was the nation's fourth biggest city in 1960, but would rank 21st by 2016. The middle class fled, and a proud city fell into poverty, crime and hopelessness.
