Delta Airlines responds to Ann Coulter's ‘unacceptable and unnecessary’ tweetstorm

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter launched an aggressive tweetstorm Saturday against Delta Airlines after the company allegedly gave her seat away — at one point referring to the airline as a “suck-a--” company that “spends all this $$$ on beautiful aircraft & then hire Nurse Ratchets as flight attendants & gate agents.”
.@Delta didn’t give my extra room seat to an air marshall or tall person. Here’s the woman given my PRE-BOOKED seat: pic.twitter.com/iDNB8xXXOd— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 15, 2017
Hey ," name="spellmarker459" style="text-decoration:underline; -webkit-text-fill-color:red;">https://twitter.com/Delta">@Delta, if it was so important for the dachshund-legged woman to take my seat, she should have BOOKED THE SEAT IN ADVANCE. Like I did.— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017
Initially, a Delta Airlines representative told the New York Daily News that the company was “reaching out to her directly to address the complaint.” But on Sunday, Delta responded to the tweets.
“@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary,” Delta tweeted.
" name="spellmarker569" style="text-decoration:underline; -webkit-text-fill-color:red;">https://twitter.com/AnnCoulter">@AnnCoulter Additionally, your insults about our other customers and employees are unacceptable and unnecessary.— Delta (@Delta) July 16, 2017
Coulter responded to Delta’s statement via a separate retweet from an Ann Coulter fanpage.
No one would think that 28 hours (& counting) for an explanation is due to @Delta's incompetence. " name="spellmarker532" style="text-decoration:underline; -webkit-text-fill-color:red;">https://twitter.com/Delta">@Delta employees MUCH too talented! https://t.co/euJP9GFZa1— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017
Coulter spent much of Sunday afternoon tweeting and retweeting disparaging remarks against Delta.
This will be a more pleasant flight, provided they don't use " name="spellmarker495" style="text-decoration:underline; -webkit-text-fill-color:red;">https://twitter.com/Delta">@Delta flight attendants. https://t.co/5Q1t9czevx— Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) July 16, 2017
“Just when you think it's safe to fly them again, the worst airline in America is STILL: @Delta,” Coulter tweeted.
She even directly addressed Delta’s new Chief Executive Officer Ed Bastion via an article from the Dallas Morning News.
