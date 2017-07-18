Starved Hawaii girl's parents plead not guilty to murder

FILE - This file photo released by the Hawai'i Police Department shows Tiffany Stone on Friday, July 14, 2017, on Hawaii's Big Island. Stone and Kevin Lehano, the mother and father of a girl who police said starved to death, pleaded not guilty to murder on Monday. Arraignment is postponed to Tuesday for Henrietta Stone, the 9-year-old girl's grandmother who had legal custody. Hawai'i Police Department via AP, File)