FILE - This file photo released by the Hawai'i Police Department shows Tiffany Stone on Friday, July 14, 2017, on Hawaii's Big Island. Stone and Kevin Lehano, the mother and father of a girl who police said starved to death, pleaded not guilty to murder on Monday. Arraignment is postponed to Tuesday for Henrietta Stone, the 9-year-old girl's grandmother who had legal custody. Hawai'i Police Department via AP, File)

July 18, 2017 3:29 AM

Starved Hawaii girl's parents plead not guilty to murder

HILO, Hawaii

The mother and father of a Hawaii girl who police say starved to death are pleading not guilty to murder.

Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Mitch Roth says Kevin Lehano (leh-hah-noh) and Tiffany Stone entered the pleas Monday. Arraignment is postponed to Tuesday for Henrietta Stone, the 9-year-old girl's grandmother who had legal custody.

According to an indictment, the three are accused of denying the girl food, water and medical treatment for about a year before she died in June 2016.

Police say a 911 call reported that the girl was unresponsive. Officers and firefighters responding to the Hilo (hee-low) home found the severely malnourished and unconscious girl lying on the floor. She was taken to a hospital, where she died.

