On 1st birthday since John Glenn died, memorial plans abound

FILE – In this Feb. 20, 2012, file photo, U.S. Sen. John Glenn talks with astronauts on the International Space Station via satellite before a discussion titled "Learning from the Past to Innovate for the Future" in Columbus, Ohio. Glenn's devotees are pushing forward with ideas for memorials and honors as the anniversary of the astronaut's birth arrives Tuesday, July 18, 2017, for the first time since his death on Dec. 8, 2016, at age 95. Jay LaPrete, File AP Photo