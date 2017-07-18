National

July 18, 2017 7:18 AM

Baby born in Florida after mom struck by lightning dies

The Associated Press
FORT MYERS, Fla.

A baby boy born in Florida after his mother was struck in the head by lightning when she was nine months pregnant has died.

Local news outlets report Owen Davidson died July 13, two weeks after 26-year-old Meghan Davidson was struck while walking in her Fort Myers neighborhood. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors delivered the baby named Owen. She was just seven days from her due date when the lightning strike occurred.

The Lee County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the child's death. It was the fourth death in Florida this year related to lightning.

Authorities say Meghan Davidson was released from the hospital and is recovering.

No further details were immediately available.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video