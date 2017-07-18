Tropical Storm Don is about 210 miles east of Barbados, according to a Tuesday morning forecast.
July 18, 2017 12:14 PM

Tropical Storm Don fuels Twitter jokes about president

By Hannah Morse

Tropical Storm Don has formed in the Atlantic Ocean. So, naturally, a Twitter storm bubbled up jokes connecting President Donald Trump to the weather system.

“Warning ‘Tropical Storm Don’ has just turned into a category 1 Covfefe,” wrote Twitter user Paul Michael Ainger.

Jon Passatino, Buzzfeed’s deputy news director, combined some useful information with a common Trump Twitter quip.

The Associated Press’ Seth Borenstein asked former National Hurricane Center director Max Mayfield about the coincidental name, which had been chosen in 2006.

“I hadn't even thought about that,” Mayfield told the Associated Press. “I guarantee you that it has no connection to Donald Trump.”

All joking aside, although Tropical Storm Don shouldn’t make it to the southeastern U.S., tropical storm warnings have been posted for Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines as wind and rain conditions are expected to hit later in the day, according to a Tuesday morning forecast from the National Hurricane Center. Tropical storm watches are in effect for Barbados, St. Lucia and Bonaire.

The storm is 210 miles east of Barbados and moving west at 18 mph. The Windward Islands should expect between 3 and 6 inches of rain

By Wednesday afternoon, the storm’s center is expected to be in line with Caracas, Venezuela.

Forecasters predict above average Atlantic hurricane season in 2017

National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasters said the Atlantic Ocean's 2017 hurricane season will likely be above normal, with 11 to 17 named storms, five to nine hurricanes and two to four major storms.

NOAA/YouTube

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

