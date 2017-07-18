Feds close inquiry into police shooting of Albuquerque man

FILE - This file image made from a March 16, 2014 video shows James Boyd, 38, left, during a standoff with officers in the Sandia foothills in Albuquerque, N.M., before police fatally shot him. Federal prosecutors say there's not enough evidence to pursue criminal civil rights charges against the Albuquerque police officers involved in the 2014 fatal shooting of Boyd. The U.S. Justice Department announced Tuesday, July 18, 2017 it was closing its investigation into the death of Boyd and had met with his family and their representative to inform them. The murder case against the officers ended in a mistrial, and they were later cleared by state prosecutors. Albuquerque Police Department via AP, File )