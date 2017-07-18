Police: Notorious jewel thief arrested at Walmart

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2016 file photo, Doris Payne poses for a photo in Atlanta. Police near Atlanta say a notorious jewel thief with an illicit career spanning six decades has been caught stealing again, but she wasn’t after sparkly gems this time. A report from Chamblee police says 86-year-old Payne was arrested at a Walmart store around 5 p.m. Monday, July 17, 2017, and charged with misdemeanor theft by shoplifting. John Bazemore, File AP Photo