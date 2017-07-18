Boy taking sailing lessons is hit by boat propeller, dies

A red rescue boat is hauled out of the water by the Suffolk County Police at the Centerport Yacht Club on Tuesday, July 18, 2017, in Centerport, N.Y. A 10-year-old boy was killed when he fell off a boat and was struck by a propeller while taking sailing lessons on New York's Long Island. Police say it happened after the sailboat he and two others were in was intentionally capsized as part of the lesson. An instructor pulled the boy into an adjacent motor boat, but he then fell out of that boat and was struck by the boat's propeller. Newsday via AP John Paraskevas