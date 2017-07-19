White nationalist, opponent charged in Sacramento melee

FILE - In this June 26, 2016, file photo, paramedics rush a stabbing victim to an ambulance after violence erupted during a white nationalist group's rally outside the state Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday, July 18, 2017, that two people are being charged for alleged assault with a deadly weapon and participating in a riot. Other arrests are expected from the eight-month long investigation conducted by the California Highway Patrol. Steven Styles, File AP Photo