Self-described drug dealer calls 911, reports stolen cocaine

This undated photo provided by the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shows David Blackmon, who on Sunday, July 16, 2017, called 911 to report a robbery in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., Blackmon told the responding deputy that someone entered his car and took $50 and about a quarter ounce of cocaine from the center console. Blackmon is charged with possession of cocaine and resisting arrest without violence. He was released from jail on Tuesday. Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office via AP)