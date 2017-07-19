National

New Hampshire decriminalizes small amounts of marijuana

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

New Hampshire has decriminalized the possession of small amounts of marijuana.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu on Tuesday signed the bill that reduces the penalty for possession of up to three-quarters of an ounce of marijuana from a criminal misdemeanor to a civil violation punishable by a $100 fine for a first offense.

It will go into effect in 60 days.

New Hampshire becomes the last New England state to eliminate the possibility of jail time for possession of small amounts of marijuana. The Marijuana Policy Project said New Hampshire is the 22nd state in the nation to decriminalize marijuana.

The House bill was sponsored by Democratic Rep. Renny Cushing of Hampton, who has also supported full legalization of marijuana.

