He threatened to divorce her — if she stopped giving him her prostitution earnings, police say

A Pennsylvania couple has been arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes, according to court documents reviewed by local media outlets.
Police say Rebecca Shadle and her husband, Scott Allen Shadle, ran a prostitution ring out of their own apartment in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, for several years, according to TribLive.com.
In addition to having Rebecca Shadle perform sex acts for money in their apartment, police also accuse the couple of charging customers extra to inappropriately touch and kiss a 7-year-old girl entrusted to Rebecca Shadle’s care, according to PennLive.com.
Rebecca Shadle was arrested and charged Thursday, and Scott Shadle was arrested Monday, according to online court documents.
According to a criminal complaint filed with the court reviewed by TribLive, the Shadles allegedly exchanged numerous text messages discussing the prostitution ring, including debates about how much to charge and how to split the money.
In a text sometime between June 5 and July 12, police say that Rebecca Shadle threatened to stop paying Scott, who responded that he would, “file divorce papers and call her caseworker,” in retaliation, according to police documents.
When police arrested Rebecca Shadle, she allegedly admitted to being a prostitute and allowing men to touch the 7-year-old, though she claimed to have been drunk when she did so, according to TribLive.
Rebecca Shadle was charged with trafficking of a minor, aggravated indecent assault of a child, sexual exploitation of children, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children, all felony charges, according to court documents. Scott Shadle was charged with promoting prostitution, encouraging prostitution and owning a house of prostitution.
Scott Shadle has several prior arrests in Westmoreland County for disorderly conduct. Rebecca Shadle has previously pleaded guilty to passing bad checks and disorderly conduct, according to court documents.
Police have also arrested two alleged customers and charged them for accused contact with the child, per PennLive.
Comments