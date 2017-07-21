FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2012, file photo, Ivan Velazquez-Caballero, of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, the alleged leader of the Zetas cartel in Mexico known as "El Taliban," is escorted to a media presentation in Mexico City. Velasquez-Caballero, the former leader of the cartel, must serve 30 years in a U.S. prison and forfeit $10 million for his drug-related crimes after being sentenced Friday, July 21, 2017, by a federal judge in Laredo, Texas.
National

July 21, 2017 8:45 PM

Ex-Mexican drug cartel leader gets 30 years in US prison

The Associated Press
LAREDO, Texas

Prosecutors say a former high-ranking member of the Zetas cartel in Mexico must serve 30 years in a U.S. prison and forfeit $10 million for his drug-related crimes.

Ivan Velasquez-Caballero of Nuevo Laredo, Mexico, was sentenced Friday by a federal judge in Laredo, Texas. Officials say the 47-year-old Velasquez-Caballero is expected to face deportation following his release from prison.

Velasquez-Caballero, known in Mexico as "El Taliban," agreed to plead guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances and conspiracy to launder monetary instruments.

Mexican authorities in 2012 arrested Velasquez-Caballero in the northern city of San Luis Potosi and extradited him to South Texas on drug-related charges.

