The news that Sean Spicer resigned on Friday sent social media into mourning. What happens now, people wondered, with Melissa McCarthy’s iconic Spicer impersonations on “Saturday Night Live”?
National

July 21, 2017 2:50 PM

Sean Spicer quits, and Melissa McCarthy fans mourn loss of spicy ‘SNL’ impersonation

By Lisa Gutierrez

The resignation of White House press secretary Sean Spicer on Friday rocked the political world but left an even more important question hanging.

Does this mean no more Melissa McCarthy impersonations on “Saturday Night Live”?

No more rolling podium?

No more hiding in the bushes?

No more hand puppets?

The potential loss sent Twitter into mourning.

McCarthy’s first impersonation in February became an instant classic. She looked so uncannily like Spicer that audience members didn’t even recognize her at first. When they did, they roared.

She became so tied to the role that every time Spicer made a headline — like reportedly hiding from reporters in the bushes on the White House lawn — people looked forward to Saturday night to see if McCarthy would pop up.

A look back at Sean Spicer's most memorable moments

Sean Spicer resigned his position as White House press secretary on Friday. Spicer made headlines with some of his statements behind the podium during press briefings.

Alexa Ard McClatchy

Sigh.

Sean Spicer, we hardly knew ye.

