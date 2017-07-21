Al-Qaida suspect linked to cartoonist plot extradited to US

FILE – In this March 15, 2010, file photo, Ali Charaf Damache arrives at the courthouse in Waterford, Ireland. Damache, an al-Qaida suspect known as Black Flag who has been linked to a plot to kill Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, appeared in federal court in Philadelphia on Friday, July 21, 2017, after he was brought from Spain to face terrorism charges. Peter Morrison, File AP Photo