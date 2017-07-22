Palestinian protesters stand atop a sandy hill during clashes with Israeli soldiers on the Israeli border with Gaza, Friday, July 21, 2017. An escalating dispute over metal detectors at a contested Jerusalem shrine turned violent on Friday, setting off widespread clashes between Palestinian stone-throwers and Israeli troops.
July 22, 2017 3:23 AM

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

Highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's gallery features images of Palestinian protesters in Gaza; people at a refugee camp in Syria; and children playing aboard a fishing boat in Lagos, Nigeria.

This gallery contains photos published July 15-21, 2017.

