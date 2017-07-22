Firefighters revive Jack the dog after pulling him from fire and the internet loves it

A video of firefighters in Bakersfield, Calif. resuscitating a tiny dog they pulled from a house fire has gone viral and earned lots of kudos for the rescuers.
The Bakersfield Fire Department posted the video to its Facebook page on Wednesday, where it has been viewed nearly 700,000 times.
The dog, named Jack, was unresponsive and limp in the arms of a firefighter who carried him out of the smoky house and laid him on his side on the front lawn.
Jack was in trouble.
He had “semi-agonal respirations” — which means he was having trouble getting air into his lungs and was drawing shallow breaths, which the video clearly shows.
With his owner standing nearby, firefighters placed a “specialized animal oxygen mask” over his mouth to send a high flow of oxygen into his lungs, the Facebook post describes. One firefighter patted Jack and rubbed his back during the process.
And it worked. At the end of the 2-minute video Jack’s owner picks him up and carries him away.
SF Gate reported that Jack improved over the next 24 hours after suffering respiratory tract injuries and burned paws.
Members of the public from across the country have left more than 1,000 messages of thanks and admiration on Facebook for the firefighters.
