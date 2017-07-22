Father of Colorado boy, 13, arrested for his death in 2012

In this Nov. 26, 2012 file photo, a missing poster of 13-year-old Dylan Redwine hangs on a trail head sign next to Vallecito Reservoir in Vallecito, Colo. Police have arrested Mark Redwine for the death of his 13-year-old son, Saturday, July 22, 2017. Mark Redwine's arrest Saturday in Bellingham, Washington, follows a grand jury indictment for second-degree murder and child abuse resulting in death. The Durango Herald via AP, File Shaun Stanley