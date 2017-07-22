The Chatham County Animal Shelter is trying to find a home for a 31.4 pound gray tabby cat. Staff member Ashley Gariepy holds the rotund kitty to show off his size.
July 22, 2017

He’s a 31-pound cat, and he’s looking for his forever home. It’ll need a large food budget.

By Abbie Bennett

Do you have room in your heart for a 31-pound cat? How about room in your home?

The Chatham County Animal Shelter in Pittsboro, North Carolina, is looking for a home for a gray tabby brought in as a stray. He weighs 31.4 pounds.

“He clearly had someone feeding him, but was brought in as a stray cat,” the shelter posted on Facebook on Monday.

Since the “big man” is too large to be comfortable in one of the shelter’s kennels, he’s being kept in the break room. Staff found him making himself at home in cabinet on Tuesday morning.

 Posted by Chatham County Animal Shelter on Tuesday, July 18, 2017

The rotund kitty will be available for adoption on Monday if his owners don’t reclaim him before then. Several people on social media said they’d be interested in adopting him.

So many people were interested, in fact, that the shelter on Thursday made a change to the adoption process for the big guy.

Anyone interested in adopting him has to be at the shelter between 11 a.m. and noon on Monday to take a number. Staff will then draw a number at 12:05 p.m. The adopter will have to sign a document stating they understand he will need extensive vet care, including exams, blood work, a veterinarian-prescribed diet plan and more.

“None of these things are cheap and we need to ensure his new family are willing and able to give him that,” the shelter said on Facebook.

The shelter’s Facebook post was shared more than 10,000 times by Thursday and had more than 1,400 comments and nearly 2,000 reactions.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/pg/ccas27312.

