National

July 23, 2017 9:06 PM

If you have a can of Bush’s Best baked beans, you’d better check them out

By Noel Harris

If you have cans of Bush’s Best beans at home, you should take a closer look at them.

The popular maker of baked beans issued a voluntary recall Saturday, saying some cans may have defective side seams.

The flavors included in the recall are:

▪ Brown sugar hickory.

▪ Country style.

▪ Original.

According to Snopes.com, the following cans are affected:

— Bush’s Best Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01977 0 and Lot Codes 6097S GF and 6097P GF with Best By date of Jun 2019

— Bush’s Best Country Style Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01974 9 and Lot Codes 6077S RR, 6077P RR, 6087S RR, 6087P RR with the Best By date of Jun 2019

— Bush’s Best Original Baked Beans 28 ounce with UPC of 0 39400 01614 4 and Lot Codes 6057S LC and 6057P LC with the Best By date of Jun 2019

The company suggests disposing of the beans, even if the canned contents don’t smell or look tainted.

For more information, call 800-590-3797 Monday-Friday from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific time, or visit bushbeans.com.

 
