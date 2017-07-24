In this Thursday, July 20, 2017, file photo, Britain's Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson gestures by a humanoid robot at Research Institute for Science and Engineering at Waseda University's campus in Tokyo. Johnson visited the robotics center at the university, which collaborates with the University of Birmingham.
July 24, 2017 12:47 AM

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson mingled with robots before meeting with Japanese officials. Johnson visited the Research Institute for Science and Engineering at Tokyo's prestigious Waseda University, where he was introduced to cutting-edge Japanese robots. He beamed when he was approached by the "Wabian 2" walking robot and shook hands with it. University scientists say the robot can run, hop and may even get to carry the Olympic torch for the Tokyo 2020 Games.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region last week, U.S. and Chinese officials exchanged prickly comments and wrapped up high-level talks without announcing any big breakthroughs on the contentious economic issues that divide them.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas paid a visit to China, where he was greeted by members of a Chinese honor guard at a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

