National

July 24, 2017 6:21 AM

Serbia's president urges resolving Kosovo relations

The Associated Press
BELGRADE, Serbia

Serbia's president says the Balkan country must resolve its relations with the breakaway former province of Kosovo in order to move forward.

In an op-ed published in the high-circulation Blic daily Monday, Aleksandar Vucic urged a lasting solution for the problem that has been a source of tension in the region since the 1998-99 war.

Dominantly ethnic Albanian Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008 with Western backing. Supported by Russia, Serbia has refused to recognize the split.

Serbia and Kosovo have agreed to participate in EU-mediated talks to advance their efforts to join the bloc. Serbian nationalists have urged ditching the EU bid over Kosovo.

Vucic says "we must at least try to resolve the Kosovo knot and not hide and leave the toughest burden to our children."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video