Father of Hawaii boy missing for 2 decades is sentenced

FILE - In this April 5, 2017, file photo, Peter Kema Sr., left, pleads guilty to manslaughter and first-degree hindering prosecution, in Hilo Circuit Court in Hilo, Hawaii, in the death of his son, Peter Kema Jr., also known as "Peter Boy," who went missing in 1997. Kema Sr. pleaded guilty to manslaughter in exchange for a 20-year sentence on the condition that he reveal the location of the child's remains. Hawaii Tribune-Herald via AP, Pool, File Hollyn Johnson