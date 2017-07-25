Screen grab from a social media site of video showing a shark being dragged behind a speeding boat.
National

Video shows they dragged a shark at high speed behind their boat

By James A. Jones Jr.

jajones1@bradenton.com

July 25, 2017 2:12 PM

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been alerted to a video circulating on multiple social media sites showing a group of individuals traveling at high speed on the water dragging a shark behind the vessel.

“The FWC takes this very seriously and is currently investigating this incident. We are also attempting to identify the individuals in the video and where it took place,” Rob Klepper, public information coordinator, said in an email Tuesday to the Bradenton Herald.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 888-404-3922 or Tip@MyFWC.com. Individuals can remain anonymous.

It is too early to speculate as to what, if any, violations took place in this incident, Klepper said.

The video, showing a large shark bouncing in the wake of the boat, has generated thousands of views and outraged comments, such as “this makes me sick to my stomach” and “disgrace.”

