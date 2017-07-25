National

Tennessee prosecutor concludes deputies justified in death

The Associated Press

July 25, 2017 8:07 PM

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.

A Tennessee prosecutor has determined that sheriff's deputies were justified in the fatal shooting of a 74-year-old man two months ago.

Albert Gagnier, who was white, was shot by Knox County sheriff's deputies on May 23 when they responded to a report that Gagnier was shooting in a neighborhood.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports that Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said in a statement Tuesday that District Attorney General Charme Allen reviewed the investigative file and concluded the force used was necessary to stop the threat. Knoxville police conducted the criminal investigation, and the sheriff's office conducted the administrative investigation.

Seven deputies were placed on paid administrative leave after Gagnier's death. Their names and races weren't released.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video