Alaska man says boat attacked by orca whale

In this Monday, July 24, 2017 photo Victor Littlefield holds up a cellphone video of an orca whale pulling a line off his boat near Sitka, Alaska. Littlefield of Sitka says his boat was attacked by an orca during a fishing excursion with his 14-year-old son and two others. Littlefield says the party was aboard his anchored 33-foot aluminum boat Sunday near Little Biorka Island when it lurched to one side. The Daily Sitka Sentinel via AP James Poulson