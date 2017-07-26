National

US Muslims see friendly neighbors, but a foe in White House

By RACHEL ZOLL AP Religion Writer

July 26, 2017 4:41 AM

NEW YORK

U.S. Muslims say they have experienced widespread suspicion about their faith in the first months of Donald Trump's presidency. But they also have received more support from individual Americans, and remain hopeful they can eventually be fully accepted in American society. That's according to a new survey.

The Pew Research Center report says nearly three-quarters of U.S. Muslims view Trump as unfriendly to them. Sixty-two percent say Americans do not view Islam as part of the mainstream after a presidential election that saw a surge in hostility toward Muslims and immigrants.

At the same time, nearly half of Muslims said they had received expressions of encouragement from non-Muslims in the past year, an increase over past polls.

