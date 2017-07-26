He hung out the car window, giving cops the finger. He was ‘having a bad day,’ he told police

A Maine man has been arrested after a bizarre incident in rush-hour traffic that he says was sparked by a “bad day.”
According to WMTM, Daniel Harris, a 29-year-old man from Brunswick, Maine, was driving erratically and almost caused several accidents Tuesday as he weaved through traffic on a highway. According to witnesses, Harris was driving while hanging out of the driver-side window, sitting on the door frame and making obscene hand gestures at other drivers, per the Bangor Daily News.
When police officers from Cumberland County attempted to stop him, Harris continued to drive for five miles, still displaying his middle finger and leaning so far outside the car that deputies were afraid he was going jump out, according to the Portland Press Herald.
According to police, Harris was driving the speed limit and did not appear to be intoxicated. The chase finally ended when he stopped at an exit, and no one was injured in the incident.
Per the Press Herald, Harris told officers he was “having a bad day” and apologized for his actions. He was arrested on charges of driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer. He also did not have car insurance.
According to WMTM, Harris was later released on bail. However, an unusual booking photo from Cumberland County police shows him looking playfully away from the camera as he smiles.
It is unclear if he was intoxicated or impaired during the incident.
