Authorities stand near the Fire Ball amusement ride after the ride malfunctioned injuring several at the Ohio State Fair, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Columbus, Ohio. Some of the victims were thrown from the ride when it malfunctioned Wednesday night, said Columbus Battalion Chief Steve Martin. Jim Woods AP

National

One dead, multiple injured after ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair, reports say

By Greg Hadley

ghadley@mcclatchy.com

July 26, 2017 9:21 PM

According to multiple media reports, one person is dead and several others are injured after an incident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.

According to WCMH, one person died while five were critically injured, while other reports put the number of injured at seven. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child, per the Columbus Dispatch. Per WSYX, the person who died was 18. According to USA Today, he fell from a height of 50 feet.

Social media users reported that the ride affected was the “Fire Ball,” described by its manufacturer as an “aggressive thrill ride” that swings riders 40 feet above the ground while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute, according to the Dispatch. Alleged video of the incident shows one of the rows of seats on the ride becoming detached and flying as it swung.

In a statement, Ohio Governer John Kasich said he has ordered an investigation into the incident.

Senator Rob Portman, of Ohio, released a statement on Twitter saying that he and his wife “send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted,” by the incident.

All rides at the fair have been shut down while an investigation takes place. This was the first night of the fair, per WHIO.

Four patients were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Eileen Scahill told CNN. Three were taking to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

According to the Dispatch and CNN, inspectors had to scramble to complete safety checks the week before the fair opened on the more than 70 rides at the fair due to rain and flash flooding.

This breaking story will be updated with more details

