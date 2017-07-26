One dead, multiple injured after ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair, reports say

According to multiple media reports, one person is dead and several others are injured after an incident on a ride at the Ohio State Fair on Wednesday night.
According to WCMH, one person died while five were critically injured, while other reports put the number of injured at seven. One of those injured is a 13-year-old child, per the Columbus Dispatch. Per WSYX, the person who died was 18. According to USA Today, he fell from a height of 50 feet.
Social media users reported that the ride affected was the “Fire Ball,” described by its manufacturer as an “aggressive thrill ride” that swings riders 40 feet above the ground while spinning them at 13 revolutions per minute, according to the Dispatch. Alleged video of the incident shows one of the rows of seats on the ride becoming detached and flying as it swung.
There has been a report of a ride incident. We are investigating and will report information as available.— Ohio State Fair (@OhioStateFair) July 26, 2017
JUST IN: One dead, five critically injured after reported ride malfunction at Ohio State Fair. Photo by @eckardbills https://t.co/HctQeVerF1 pic.twitter.com/kceiTCzDlR— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) July 26, 2017
In a statement, Ohio Governer John Kasich said he has ordered an investigation into the incident.
Gov. Kasich's statement on tonight's incident at the Ohio State Fair. pic.twitter.com/PFjfHWMIab— John Kasich (@JohnKasich) July 27, 2017
Senator Rob Portman, of Ohio, released a statement on Twitter saying that he and his wife “send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted,” by the incident.
Jane and I send our prayers and deepest sympathies to all those who were impacted by the accident at the Ohio State Fair this evening.— Rob Portman (@senrobportman) July 27, 2017
All rides at the fair have been shut down while an investigation takes place. This was the first night of the fair, per WHIO.
Four patients were transported to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, hospital spokeswoman Eileen Scahill told CNN. Three were taking to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.
According to the Dispatch and CNN, inspectors had to scramble to complete safety checks the week before the fair opened on the more than 70 rides at the fair due to rain and flash flooding.
This breaking story will be updated with more details
