National

College student dies from acute alcohol intoxication

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 7:12 AM

HAMPDEN SYDNEY, Va.

Officials in Virginia say a Hampden-Sydney College freshman found in a dorm room died from acute alcohol intoxication.

Jeannette Collins with the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner says 18-year-old Harrison Carter Cole's death has been ruled an accident. Authorities say Cole was found dead about 9 a.m. on March 25. Further details relating to his death have not been released.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Cole was a member of Alpha Chi Sigma, a professional fraternity focused on chemical sciences.

The fraternity's CEO, Jonathan Wenzel, says the chapter at the school was suspended on July 15. Wenzel would not comment on whether the suspension is related to Cole's death.

The college said it also would conduct an inquiry into Cole's death.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video