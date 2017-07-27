'Fired by tweet:' Troops, veterans react to transgender ban

Alaina Kupec, right, and her wife Kathy Brennan work on putting bombs on a model F18 jet after pulling it out from a moving box in the home they just moved in to, Wednesday, July 26, 2017, in Orange, N.J. Kupec, a transgender woman who worked with pilots who flew F18 jets while serving as a Navy intelligence officer from 1992 until 1995, said she felt "heartbreak" after she heard about Trump's Twitter pronouncement banning transgender people from military service. The 48-year-old publicly transitioned to life as a woman in 2013. Julio Cortez AP Photo