National

Ex-swim coach charged in drowning death of Texas teenager

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 9:59 AM

FORT WORTH, Texas

Prosecutors say a former school swim coach in Texas has been charged in the death of a 13-year-old girl who drowned during practice.

Forty-nine-year-old Tracey Anne Boyd is scheduled to appear in court next week on a charge of abandoning or endangering a child by criminal negligence.

Boyd was indicted June 29 in the death of Elise Cerami, who competed for a Carroll school district swim club near Fort Worth.

A medical examiner has ruled the girl's death in June 2016 as an accidental drowning, but the indictment contends Boyd failed to watch Elise and ensure she was being properly supervised.

It remains unclear why the teen sank underwater following a warmup session.

Defense attorney Daniel Hagood says Boyd is not guilty and will answer the allegations in court.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video