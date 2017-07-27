Residents bring large-scale community mural to life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:47 Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons Pause 3:13 How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 5:01 2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 1:02 Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 1:55 16 die after Marines' KC-130 flying from Cherry Point, NC, crashes in Mississippi 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Dozens of volunteers helped bring Raleigh’s newest piece of public art to life on Sunday, a magic carpet painted on a sidewalk at North Hills.The design is the creation of Jessie Unterhalter and Katey Truhn, a pair of Baltimore artists who specialize in vibrant, large-scale murals in public places. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com