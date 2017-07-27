The Latest: Texas executes prisoner for woman's 2004 killing

This undated photo provided by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice shows TaiChin Preyor. Texas' highest criminal court and a federal judge have refused to stop this week's scheduled execution of Preyor, the convicted killer of a woman in San Antonio in 2004. Preyor is set for lethal injection Thursday, July 27, 2017, in Huntsville, for killing 24-year-old Jami Tackett during a break-in at her apartment. Tackett is described in court documents as a drug dealer and the 46-year-old Preyor as a customer and dealer. Texas Department of Criminal Justice via AP)