National

The Latest: Crews find body of teen swept over falls

The Associated Press

July 27, 2017 8:19 PM

GOLD BAR, Wash.

The Latest on the search for an 18-year-old woman swept over a Washington state waterfall on Wednesday (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Authorities say they have discovered the body of an 18-year-old woman swept over a waterfall in Washington state.

The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office says the woman was found in a pool of water Thursday at the base of the lower falls at Wallace Falls State Park northeast of Seattle.

Officials say the woman, a local community college student from Las Vegas, had climbed out past an observation fence onto an island above the upper falls on Wednesday.

As they returned, the friends heard a scream and splash behind them, and their friend was gone.

___

9:30 a.m.

Rescue teams are searching for an 18-year-old woman who fell into falls in Washington state and never resurfaced.

KOMO-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2uZyOcn ) that three young women were in Wallace Falls State Park in Snohomish County on Wednesday.

Officials say they climbed over the observation fence and out to an island. They later headed back to the fence, and two women made it when they heard a scream and splash behind them.

When they looked back their friend was gone.

A sheriff's office spokesman says crews searched for the woman who fell for over an hour. The search was suspended due to darkness and slippery conditions.

Crews resumed searching Thursday.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman says the woman is from Las Vegas, Nevada, and is attending a local community college.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video