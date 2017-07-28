Man charged with fatal Oakland warehouse fire seeks bail

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the City of Oakland shows inside the burned warehouse after the deadly fire that broke out on Dec. 2, 2016, in Oakland, Calif. Two men charged with involuntary manslaughter for the Oakland warehouse fire that killed 36 people are seeking their release from jail on bail. Derick Almena and Max Harris have been jailed without bail since their arrest in June, on 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter. Both are also scheduled to enter pleas at their court hearing on Friday, July 28, 2017. City of Oakland via AP, File)