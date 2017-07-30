National

New Hampshire fire chief who died 1954 set to be honored

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 12:50 PM

CONCORD, N.H.

A New Hampshire fire chief who died in the line of duty in 1954 is going to be added this September to the state's Fallen Firefighters Memorial in Concord.

Chester Brickett had been chief of the Winnisquam Fire Department, which serves Belmont, Sanbornton and Tilton.

The 51-year-old had responded to a fire in Laconia on Jan. 14, 1954. On his return, documents say Brickett was "stricken behind the wheel" and died on his way to the hospital.

The cause of death was ruled a heart attack, but it wasn't until this year it was ruled a "line of duty death."

A Lakes Region Mutual Fire Aid coordinator researched documents, including an old leather-bound book of meeting minutes from the Winnisquam Fire Department, saying Brickett died in the line of duty.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video