Brouhaha! NJ gov Christie confronts Cubs fan at Brewers game

The Associated Press

July 30, 2017 8:35 PM

MILWAUKEE

Another ballpark brouhaha for Chris Christie.

Carrying a basket of nachos, the New Jersey governor was caught on video confronting a Chicago Cubs fan during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers.

The video circulating on Twitter showed Christie leaning over to nearly get in the man's face at Miller Park, holding the order of nachos in his left hand.

"You're a big shot," Christie says before walking down the stairs. It was not known what caused the tiff.

Christie was loudly booed on July 18 at Citi Field in New York after snagging a foul ball during a game between the St. Louis Cardinals and Mets.

Christie was in Milwaukee this weekend to watch the Brewers and Cubs, and was at Friday night's series opener. His son, Andrew, works in the Brewers' baseball operations department.

